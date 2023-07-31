EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Boosts Stock Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,355 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 67.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,972 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

NASDAQ:RCM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.04. 323,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,262. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $27.07.

In other R1 RCM news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $200,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,406.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $200,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,406.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $327,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 243,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,009.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $813,760. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

