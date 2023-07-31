EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $338,000 Stock Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XNCR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Xencor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Xencor by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Xencor by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Xencor by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Xencor by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,387 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on XNCR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Xencor in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Xencor from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xencor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ XNCR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.02. 27,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,991. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.73. Xencor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.48.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.27). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 142.32%. The company had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 33,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $877,286.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,137.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

