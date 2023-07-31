EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 16,928 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,928 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. owned approximately 0.08% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 917,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after buying an additional 51,518 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 415,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 95,794 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QAI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,311. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a one year low of $26.94 and a one year high of $31.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30.

About IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

