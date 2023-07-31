EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 29 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in argenx were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of argenx by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,138,000 after acquiring an additional 79,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of argenx by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,788,000 after purchasing an additional 443,217 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of argenx by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,769,000 after purchasing an additional 133,200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in argenx by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 431,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of argenx by 62.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,366,000 after buying an additional 128,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARGX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on argenx from $460.00 to $566.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on argenx from $452.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on argenx from $450.00 to $592.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on argenx from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.59.

argenx Price Performance

Shares of ARGX traded down $7.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $507.04. The stock had a trading volume of 86,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,417. The company’s fifty day moving average is $417.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.49 and a beta of 0.72. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $333.07 and a 52 week high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69). argenx had a negative net margin of 47.28% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $281.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.81) EPS. Equities analysts predict that argenx SE will post -5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx Profile

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.