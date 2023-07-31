EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Takes Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of RCKT stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.18. The company had a trading volume of 104,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,710. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $24.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.90.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

