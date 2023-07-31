Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Short Interest Up 9.7% in July

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the June 30th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Elastic Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of ESTC stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.45. The stock had a trading volume of 917,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,506. Elastic has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $91.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

In other news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,235 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $157,366.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,511,301.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $157,366.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,511,301.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $10,704,937.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,093,854 shares in the company, valued at $570,050,137.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 347,694 shares of company stock valued at $24,304,477 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 418.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Elastic by 79.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Elastic by 2,063.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Elastic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Elastic from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.19.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.