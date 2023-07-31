Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Short Interest Up 9.7% in July

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the June 30th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Elastic Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of ESTC stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.45. The stock had a trading volume of 917,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,506. Elastic has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $91.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 418.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Elastic by 79.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Elastic by 2,063.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ESTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Elastic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Elastic from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.19.
Elastic Company Profile
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Elastic
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- 10 Best Sugar Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.