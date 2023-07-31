Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Gap Up to $203.60

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $203.60, but opened at $209.62. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $212.15, with a volume of 9,188 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.36 and a 200 day moving average of $186.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESLT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Elbit Systems by 2,985.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 18.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.