Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) PT Raised to C$17.50

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 34.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ELD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 2.4 %

TSE ELD traded up C$0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting C$13.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.71, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of C$2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 144.78, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.57. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.40.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Free Report ) (NYSE:EGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$308.76 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.6078244 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

