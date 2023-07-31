Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Mizuho

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.21.

NYSE:ESI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 329,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,590. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.30. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

In other news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $533,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 166,293 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $3,074,757.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,109,378.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $533,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,578.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 230,362 shares of company stock worth $4,270,016. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 3.9% during the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

