Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 401,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,521,000 after buying an additional 22,124 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY traded down $5.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $453.23. 1,149,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $448.28 and a 200 day moving average of $390.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $469.87.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $551.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.45.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 746,556 shares of company stock worth $334,342,879. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

