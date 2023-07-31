ELIS (XLS) Trading 15.9% Higher This Week

ELIS (XLS) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $7.76 million and $102,824.79 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00020668 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017417 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,306.75 or 1.00069983 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03699481 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $13,882.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

