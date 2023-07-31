Ellevest Inc. Acquires 267 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 244,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,858,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 97,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 112.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.1% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMB traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,105,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,202. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.51. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

