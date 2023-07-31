Ellevest Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.68. 1,909,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,898,495. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.