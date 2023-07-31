Ellevest Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 0.7% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 320.7% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.26. 6,120,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,345,483. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $102.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

