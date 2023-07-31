Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 7.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Relx by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,835,000 after buying an additional 120,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Relx by 51.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after buying an additional 87,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RELX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,100 ($26.93) to GBX 2,200 ($28.21) in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,585 ($33.15) to GBX 2,700 ($34.62) in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,913 ($37.35) to GBX 2,915 ($37.38) in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 3,040 ($38.98) to GBX 3,100 ($39.75) in a research report on Friday.

Relx Trading Down 0.6 %

Relx Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE RELX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,105. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.49. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $34.49.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

Relx Company Profile

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Further Reading

