Ellevest Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,436,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,213 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 22.8% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Ellevest Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $293,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806,828 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,417,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,430,000 after buying an additional 936,030 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,306,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $228.35. 2,457,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,955,216. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.57 and a 200-day moving average of $207.72. The company has a market cap of $315.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

