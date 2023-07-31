Ellevest Inc. Purchases 2,615 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 316,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $43,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.01. 1,836,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,694. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.15. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.