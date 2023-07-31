Ellevest Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $420.56. 3,380,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,758,680. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.57. The firm has a market cap of $319.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

