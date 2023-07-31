Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.36

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.36 and last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 15419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Enerflex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Enerflex Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.03.

Enerflex Cuts Dividend

Enerflex ( NYSE:EFXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter. Enerflex had a positive return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 3.77%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerflex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new position in Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,409,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Enerflex by 64.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 31,083 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Enerflex by 2,072.7% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 583,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 556,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at $11,604,000. 43.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

