Energi Trading 122.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 63.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Energi has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and $1.12 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 122.2% higher against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0946 or 0.00000324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00044423 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00030603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014569 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000717 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 67,208,997 coins and its circulating supply is 67,214,385 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

