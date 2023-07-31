Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,087,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,038,786 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises about 0.5% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $200,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after acquiring an additional 145,810,023 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Energy Transfer by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 42,600,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $505,669,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220,435 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 323.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,752,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,323,000 after buying an additional 2,102,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,587,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $232,505,000 after buying an additional 1,800,820 shares in the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.28. 4,030,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,095,805. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.70.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 91.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,196,973.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $750,380,177.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

