EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of EnPro Industries worth $11,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NPO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 423,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 10.1% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 51,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on EnPro Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

EnPro Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

NPO stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,847. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.69 and a 1-year high of $144.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.12 and a 200 day moving average of $111.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.51.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

