Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,614 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1,420.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kemper

In other news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $69,315.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at $486,637.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kemper news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $69,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,637.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew A. Hunton sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $159,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,590.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KMPR stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.97. The stock had a trading volume of 256,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,763. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $68.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently -27.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMPR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kemper from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

