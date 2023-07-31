Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,828 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth $1,700,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 21.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth $622,000. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth $673,000. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $367,155.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 948,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,267,754.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 60,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $517,348.43. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,170,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,958,019.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $367,155.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 948,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,267,754.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,422,158 shares of company stock valued at $14,158,296.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of SNAP stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.36. 37,781,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,882,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $13.89.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $988.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 36.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.41.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

