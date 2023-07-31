Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Life Time Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 6,545.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 67,022 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Time Group stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,461,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $22.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average of $18.69.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $561.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.85 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Life Time Group news, SVP Erik Weaver sold 40,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $814,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LTH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

