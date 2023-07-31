Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECF. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,172,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $718,000. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 147,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 88,781 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 1,935.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 51,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares in the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN ECF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.82. The company had a trading volume of 25,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,241. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

