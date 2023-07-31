Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 1,669.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,703 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.64% of Otter Tail worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Otter Tail by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Otter Tail by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Otter Tail by 285.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

NASDAQ OTTR traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.52. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.77.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.52. Otter Tail had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $339.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Profile

(Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.