Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $634,000 Stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HEES. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,319,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,084,000 after acquiring an additional 69,889 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,560,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,257,000 after acquiring an additional 21,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,305,000 after acquiring an additional 55,281 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,535,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,690,000 after acquiring an additional 309,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,421,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,528,000 after acquiring an additional 90,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HEES traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.58. 552,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,651. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.05. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a one year low of $26.94 and a one year high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $360.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.52%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.