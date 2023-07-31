Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $667,000 Position in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) by 86.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,002 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Mastech Digital worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in Mastech Digital by 22.4% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 570,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 104,262 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 17,439 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 95.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastech Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Mastech Digital by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 147,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mastech Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MHH traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.68. 11,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $16.65.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). Mastech Digital had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $55.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

