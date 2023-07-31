Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 20,880 Shares of CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,880 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of CI&T worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CI&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CI&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $585,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in CI&T in the third quarter worth approximately $394,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CI&T in the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in CI&T in the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Stock Performance

NYSE CINT traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $5.96. 210,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,344. The firm has a market cap of $797.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56. CI&T Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $117.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. CI&T had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Equities research analysts predict that CI&T Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CINT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of CI&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

