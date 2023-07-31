Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,048 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,048 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Hercules Capital by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HTGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Hercules Capital Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HTGC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.77. 961,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.39. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 15.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Gayle A. Crowell acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $98,352.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,622.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

