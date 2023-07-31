Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in VanEck Green Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:GMET)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Green Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:GMET – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Green Metals ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $375,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GMET traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,646. VanEck Green Metals ETF has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $33.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.73.

The VanEck Green Metals ETF (GMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Clean-Tech Metals index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies involved in mining, refining, and recycling of metals and rare earth elements that are used in technologies contributing to clean energy transition.

