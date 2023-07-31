Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.31% of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF Stock Performance

TRND traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $29.76. 1,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,615. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average is $27.85. The company has a market cap of $52.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.48. Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $29.80.

Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (TRND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds index. TRND, a fund of funds, provides exposure to large- and mid-cap companies in developed markets including the US. Its underlying funds use momentum to toggle to cash at 50% or 100%.

See Also

