Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,333 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNM traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,466,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,887. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55.

Insider Activity

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $811,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 17,125,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $483,116,786.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $811,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,377,307 shares of company stock worth $490,295,928. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Core & Main from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded Core & Main from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.30.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Featured Stories

