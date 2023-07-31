EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Ossiam raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG traded up $1.71 on Monday, reaching $132.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,641. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.39 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.82.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

