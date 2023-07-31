EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Purchased by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 115,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 29,593 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 89,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in EPR Properties by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 10,497 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James cut shares of EPR Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of EPR traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.65. 653,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,440. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.01. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $55.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 147.98%.

EPR Properties Profile

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.