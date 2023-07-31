Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC decreased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises about 0.9% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,478.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,221 shares of company stock worth $13,488,866. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX traded up $10.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $807.59. 239,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,655. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $769.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $731.55. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $821.63. The stock has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is 154.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $802.25.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.