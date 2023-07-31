Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.96

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$31.96 and last traded at C$31.86, with a volume of 229108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$30.78.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ERO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.95.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$136.58 million for the quarter. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 17.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.5263158 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

