essensys (LON:ESYS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.52

essensys plc (LON:ESYS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 32.52 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 32.89 ($0.42), with a volume of 30979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.44).

essensys Trading Down 3.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 41.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 49.50. The firm has a market cap of £21.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72.

About essensys

essensys plc operates as a software and technology company in the United Kingdom and the United States of America. The company operates a software and technology platform that connects, controls, and automates digital services, as well as manages the critical infrastructure and business processes. It serves multi-site flexible workspace providers, commercial real estate providers, and multi-site landlords.

