EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Short Interest Up 26.1% in July

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the June 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EverQuote news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $25,074.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 158,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,305. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,280 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $74,332.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,970.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 3,634 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $25,074.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 158,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,271 shares of company stock worth $117,979 over the last three months. Company insiders own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 380.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:EVER traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.08. The company had a trading volume of 185,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,221. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $230.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.11. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $109.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVER. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

