Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Eversource Energy updated its FY23 guidance to $4.25-$4.43 EPS.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ES stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.33. 7,146,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,684. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.22 and a 200 day moving average of $75.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $94.41. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,262,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,954,000 after buying an additional 1,048,909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,067,000 after buying an additional 891,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 38.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,850,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,127,000 after buying an additional 513,393 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ES. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.23.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

