Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $820.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FICO. Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,322.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,322.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,764 over the last ninety days. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FICO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 423.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $824.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $799.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $728.08. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $389.83 and a one year high of $860.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.30). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. The firm had revenue of $380.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.31 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

