Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,454 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Federal Signal worth $11,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FSS traded down $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.75. The stock had a trading volume of 41,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.41. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $37.13 and a one year high of $65.33.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.13 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 8.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSS shares. DA Davidson downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Federal Signal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

In other news, CAO Lauren B. Elting sold 14,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $783,178.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,555.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lauren B. Elting sold 14,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $783,178.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,555.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $490,787.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,297.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,214 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,273. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

