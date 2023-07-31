Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Shares Purchased by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 249.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of FMAT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.12. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $37.43 and a 12 month high of $48.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.54.

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

