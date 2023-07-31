Financial Comparison: Thinspace Technology (OTCMKTS:THNS) versus Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX)

Thinspace Technology (OTCMKTS:THNS – Get Free Report) and Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Thinspace Technology and Intellinetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thinspace Technology N/A N/A N/A Intellinetics 1.02% 5.92% 2.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Thinspace Technology and Intellinetics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thinspace Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Intellinetics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Intellinetics shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Thinspace Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Intellinetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Thinspace Technology and Intellinetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thinspace Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Intellinetics $14.02 million 1.22 $20,000.00 $0.03 140.00

Intellinetics has higher revenue and earnings than Thinspace Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Thinspace Technology has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellinetics has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intellinetics beats Thinspace Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thinspace Technology

Thinspace Technology, Inc., a cloud computing company, develops software productivity solutions worldwide. It principally develops and sells network software. The company offers skySpace, a desktop virtualization solution suite, which comprises skyDesk, a management software solution for Microsoft remote desktop users; skyGate, a software solution that allows secure remote access to applications and data from outside of the corporate network; skyView, which offers access to applications or Windows desktops from a browser on any device; skyDirect, a virtual desktop infrastructure software solution that allows secure fast access to hosted virtual desktops; and skyPoint, a hardware thin client endpoint solution for the enterprise and corporate market. The company sells its products directly to independent software vendors and application service providers; and through a chain of distributors and resellers to end users in public and private sectors. Thinspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc. designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails. The company's flagship software suite includes IntelliCloud platform that comprises image processing modules, records management, workflow, and extended components. It also provides installation, integration, training, and consulting services; ongoing software maintenance and customer support services; and digital scanning, microfilm and microfiche, box storage, scanning equipment, and software and repair services, as well as long-term paper and microfilm storage, and retrieval option services. In addition, the company offers business process outsourcing services. Intellinetics, Inc. sells its products to resellers and directly to customers, as well as provides access to its software solutions as a service through the Internet. It serves business and federal, county, and municipal governments, as well as healthcare, K-12 education, public safety, other public sector, risk management, financial services, and others. The company was formerly known as GlobalWise Investments, Inc. and changed its name to Intellinetics, Inc. in September 2014. Intellinetics, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

