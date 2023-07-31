Financial Comparison: Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) vs. Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY)

Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) and Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Yamato shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of Yellow shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Yellow shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Yamato and Yellow, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamato 0 0 0 0 N/A Yellow 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Yellow has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 289.02%. Given Yellow’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yellow is more favorable than Yamato.

This table compares Yamato and Yellow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamato N/A N/A N/A Yellow -0.10% -6.10% -0.23%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yamato and Yellow’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamato N/A N/A N/A $82.14 0.23 Yellow $5.14 billion 0.01 $21.80 million ($0.12) -5.89

Yellow has higher revenue and earnings than Yamato. Yellow is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yamato, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Yamato beats Yellow on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yamato

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. provides logistics shipping services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail business, Corporate business, and other business. The Retail business segment provides delivery services for individuals and mid-to-small sized corporations. The Corporate business segment offers transportation services for corporations, customs, and air cargo agency services, as well as operates logistics centers. It also provides non-life insurance agency; and car maintenance services; and IT system related services, and sells fuel. In addition, the company develops TA-Q-BIN services comprising of individual-to-individual parcels to support back-orders, mail-orders, and business-to-business parcels. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components. In addition, the company offers specialized services, such as guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, exhibit, product return, and government material shipment services; and consolidation and distribution, reverse logistics, and residential white glove services. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of approximately 12,700 tractors comprising 11,700 owned and 1,000 leased tractors; and approximately 42,000 trailers consisting of 34,800 owned and 7,200 leased trailers. The company was formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc. and changed its name to Yellow Corporation in February 2021. Yellow Corporation was founded in 1924 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

