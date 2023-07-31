Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,677 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $237.48. 1,141,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,274,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $444.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.14. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $245.37.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,450 shares of company stock worth $11,872,767 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.32.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

