Financial Review: Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) versus Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) and Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bumble and Integral Ad Science’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Bumble alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bumble $936.42 million 2.68 -$79.75 million ($0.75) -24.28 Integral Ad Science $425.20 million 7.40 $15.37 million $0.10 203.20

Integral Ad Science has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bumble. Bumble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integral Ad Science, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumble 0 5 11 0 2.69 Integral Ad Science 0 3 7 1 2.82

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bumble and Integral Ad Science, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Bumble presently has a consensus target price of $26.30, indicating a potential upside of 44.43%. Integral Ad Science has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.50%. Given Bumble’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bumble is more favorable than Integral Ad Science.

Profitability

This table compares Bumble and Integral Ad Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumble -10.51% 1.50% 1.00% Integral Ad Science 4.08% 2.17% 1.51%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.4% of Integral Ad Science shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Bumble shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Integral Ad Science shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Bumble has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integral Ad Science has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Integral Ad Science beats Bumble on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bumble

(Get Free Report)

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Integral Ad Science

(Get Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. Its digital media quality solutions offer ad fraud detection and prevention, viewability, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting, inventory yield management, and reporting. In addition, the company offers Quality Impressions, a metric designed to verify that digital ads are served to a real person rather than a bot, viewable on-screen, and presented in a brand-safe and suitable environment in the correct geography; Context Control solution that delivers contextual targeting and brand suitability capabilities; pre-bid programmatic and post-bid verification solutions for advertisers; and optimization and verification solutions for publishers. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, and supply side platforms. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.