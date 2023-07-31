First Financial Bank Trust Division Buys 235 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 4.9% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $47,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $16,055,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $198.67. 24,175,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,434,654. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $201.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

