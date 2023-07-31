First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $283.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $202.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of First Solar from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $277.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $204.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $225.62.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $208.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 142.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.64. First Solar has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $232.00.

Insider Activity at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $562,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at $607,939.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,707.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,430 shares of company stock worth $13,561,727 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in First Solar by 172.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.